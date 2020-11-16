MoU signed for biosolids transport to LafargeHolcim’s Richmond plant

16 November 2020

A memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between KENES Transportation and the Capital Regional District for the transportation of biosolids by truck between the sewage plant at the Hartland Landfill facility and LafargeHolcim's Richmond cement plant, Canada.

The contract is for five years for the transportation of one truck load every two days, while smaller trucking contracts for liquid waste residuals have been included as part of the service agreement.

The Richmond cement plant is processing biosolids as a substitute for coal. International Cement Review will have a report on this project in its March 2021 issue.

