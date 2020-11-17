CemNet.com » Cement News » Arabian Cement posts net loss in the 9M20

17 November 2020


Egypt’s Arabian Cement Co has reported a consolidated net loss of EGP39.78m (US$2.54m) in the first nine months of 2020, compared to a net profit of EGP33.3m in the year-ago period.

The company’s standalone net loss reached EGP38.25m in the January-September period of 2020, against a net profit of EGP32.58m in the corresponding period a year earlier, according to statements filed on the Egyptian Exchange.

