HeidelbergCement produces Europe's largest printed residential building

18 November 2020

Europe’s largest printed residential building is currently being built in Bavaria at a rate of 18m per minute. For this purpose, HeidelbergCement has delivered about 170t of printing material specially developed for concrete 3D printing. The innovative material 'i.tech 3D' was already used about eight weeks ago to print the first residential building in Beckum, Germany.

"With this second project in Germany, we are taking the next step and showing that our material is also suitable for printing larger residential units and blocks of flats," says Dr Jennifer Scheydt, head of the Department Engineering & Innovation at HeidelbergCement Germany. "The material is easy to pump and extrude. Moreover, it quickly develops sufficient load-bearing capacity so that the lower layers do not give out under the load of the upper layers. The bond between the layers is also ensured. At the same time, the unerring strength development of i.tech 3D ensures a printed image with high form accuracy."

The block of flats with approximately 330m2 of living space will be the largest printed residential building in Europe upon completion. The project in Wallenhausen, Bavaria, is scheduled to take six weeks of printing in total. The house is being printed by PERI with a BOD2 3D concrete printer. "For this project, the PERI team is once again relying on HeidelbergCement as a proven and innovative partner," says Dr Fabian Meyer-Brötz, head of 3D Construction Printing at PERI. “Our experiences with i.tech 3D on both construction sites are very good and we are very satisfied with the collaboration and of course the material."

The residential building will be built with a cellar and offer four flats on two storeys. This is not a research or demonstration project, as the flats will be rented out as normal after completion.

