Lafarge Zimbabwe records improvement in 3Q20

18 November 2020

Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe has stated that the gradual easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions and a general improvement in the business environment has supported a rebound for the company in the third quarter of 2020.

Sales volumes were seven per cent higher YoY in the 3Q20, driven by recovery in the individual home builder market. Record sales were also seen in July, which was the best result for the month since 2003.

Demand for cement in the construction sector surged 34 per cent ahead of the 2Q20, according to The Herald.

