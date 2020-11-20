Taiwan Cement Corp sees revenue rise 3% in the 3Q20

Taiwan Cement Corp has announced a three per cent YoY rise in revenue to TWD29.8bn (US$1.04bn) for the third quarter of 2020. Its net income also reached TWD7.4bn, up 14 per cent YoY.

In the first nine months of the year, revenue decreased six per cent YoY to TWD82.2bn while net income increased four per cent to TWD18.4bn.

"Fourth quarter is the traditional peak season for the cement market and we remain optimistic about our performance," said Edward Huang, senior vice president, Taiwan Cement.

