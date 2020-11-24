Breedon appoints CFO designate

ICR Newsroom By 24 November 2020

Breedon has named James Brotherton as chief financial officer (CFO) designate, effective from 1 January 2021.



Mr Brotherton was CFO of Tyman Plc between 2010-19 after holding the post of director of corporate development for five years.



It is expected that he will be appointed to the Breedon Board as CFO when Rob Wood, the company’s current Group Finance Director, succeeds Pat Ward as CEO in 2021.



Breedon’s Chairman, Amit Bhatia, said: ”We are tremendously pleased to welcome James to Breedon. He brings significant construction sector and corporate development experience, including in the areas of finance, strategy, operational efficiency, M&A and business integration. The Board is confident James will build a strong partnership with Rob to deliver further growth and strategic progress in the next stage of Breedon’s development.”

