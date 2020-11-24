Holcim Philippines to streamline corporate structure

24 November 2020

The board of Holcim Philippines Inc (HPI) has approved the merger of three majority-owned subsidiaries (Bulkcem Philippines Inc, Mabini Grinding Mill Corp and Holcim Philippines Manufacturing Corp) into the company to streamline corporate structure.

The company is now expected to hold a special stockholders’ meeting on 15 January 2021 for the approval of the transaction.

Bulkcem Philippines currently leases its Iloilo bulk terminal to HPI, while Mabini Grinding Mill Corp leases its grinding station in Mabini, Batangas.

Published under