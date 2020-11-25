LafargeHolcim enhances green solutions in Latin America

25 November 2020

LafargeHolcim is launching its ECOPact green concrete in Latin America, starting in Ecuador, Colombia and Mexico, with all key markets due to follow in the first half of 2021. The roll-out of ECOPact, which enables carbon-neutral construction, builds on its successful market adoption across Europe, the US and Canada, according to the company.



Accelerating its green building solutions in Latin America, the company also plans to introduce an EcoLabel to transparently communicate the environmental benefits of its green cement range. As of December 2020, customers will be able to easily identify products that comply with the company’s green criteria, including lower CO 2 footprint and recycled content.



Products with the EcoLabel will be sold across LafargeHolcim’s Disensa retail network, which has doubled over the last two years and will reach 2500 stores by the year end. Every country in the region will have at least one Ecolabel product, offering its customers the lowest-footprint cements in the market.



"With the roll-out of the widest range of green building materials in Latin America, we are committed to leading the way in sustainable construction. Building on our region’s excellent third quarter results, demonstrating strong resilience despite an unparalleled health crisis, Latin America is well positioned to tackle the challenges ahead. We have a clear and unified strategy supported by two strong pillars: a rapidly expanding Disensa retail franchise network, and a fully orchestrated regional push toward green building solutions," said Oliver Osswald, region head, Latin America.

