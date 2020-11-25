HeidelbergCement joints Foundation 2 Degrees

ICR Newsroom By 25 November 2020

HeidelbergCement has joined the support group of the Foundation 2° (Stiftung 2°). Together with the Foundation 2° – a network of entrepreneurs for progressive climate policy – HeidelbergCement wants to develop cross-sector approaches and concepts for Germany and Europe to make climate protection a sustainable and successful business model.

"For the development of a carbon neutral construction industry, we need the right social and political framework as well as strong partners with whom we can also be economically successful on our path to climate neutrality," says Dr Dominik von Achten, chairman of the Managing Board of HeidelbergCement. "As one of the leading companies in the building materials industry, we have been committed to sustainable construction for a long time. Through our involvement in the Foundation 2°, we want to work with other like-minded companies and set the course for a successful, climate neutral future now."

The Foundation 2° is an initiative of board chairmen, managing directors and family business leaders. Its objectives are to support policymakers’ efforts to establish an efficient market-based climate policy framework and to activate German entrepreneurs’ potential in the fight against climate change. The foundation is named after its most important goal: limiting average global warming to well below 2° C.



“With HeidelbergCement, we are gaining an important partner for corporate climate protection from a particularly relevant industry,” says Sabine Nallinger, managing director of the Foundation 2°. “HeidelbergCement is leading the way with its innovations in corporate climate protection. Together, we want to advance topics and projects making climate protection a business model even for energy-intensive industrial companies,” Ms Nallinger continued.

