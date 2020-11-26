ACICO Cement awards Cemengal second cement grinding unit contract

ICR Newsroom By 26 November 2020

Cemengal has been awarded the contract for the supply a second cement grinding unit by ACICO Cement, Kuwait.



The contract includes a 5200 Kws ball mill, fully engineered by Cemengal, and peripheral equipment and a Magotteaux XP4i-130 fourth-generation classifier for high-strength cement.



The scope of the project includes full engineering and complete supply of mechanical, process, electrical and automation equipment as well as the steel manufacturing from the raw materials handling areas up to the silos cement discharge. In addition, Cemengal will provide site supervision, on-site training and commissioning activities.



The 1Mta grinding plant is expected to be commissioned in 1Q21.

Published under