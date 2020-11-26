ASEC signs O&M contract with Al-Takamol Cement

26 November 2020

Arab Swiss Engineering Co (ASEC) has signed a signing a 3-year contract for the operation and maintenance of Al-Takamol Cement’s 1.6Mta facility, located north of Khartoum city, Sudan.



In 2009 ASEC and Al-Takamol signed the first operation and maintenance agreement for the plant and ASEC was entrusted with its technical management until 2011, when the plant shifted to self-operation.



"Resuming the collaboration with Al-Takamol Cement Co is a testament of the cherished trust our customers award us and the confidence in our capabilities in managing their facilities and supporting their goals," said ASEC Managing Director, Khaled El-Sebaie.

Published under