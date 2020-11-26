Tanzania cement plants inspected for hoarded cement

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on Saturday ordered all regional commissioners to inspect all cement factories in the country and prosecute owners found hoarding the commodity.

He said the inspection should also involve cement sales agents and retailers of the commodity across the country. A statement by the Prime Minister's Office in the country's legislative capital Dodoma said he made the order in a video conference with the regional commissioners.

Speaking shortly after he was sworn in by President John Magufuli at Chamwino State House in Dodoma, Majaliwa said that, "My first assignment as Prime Minister is to investigate causes that have led to the hiking of cement prices."

