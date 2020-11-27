Sharjah Cement signs SRF supply contract

UAE-based Sharjah Cement Factory has signed a contract with Bee'ah, a leading environmental management company, for the supply of alternative fuel from Bee’ah’s SRF plant.

A minimum of 73,000t will be provided each year. This translates to 73,000t of waste being diverted from Sharjah landfills and reused by the UAE’s industries.

"Companies and industries in the UAE must work together to realise new efficiencies and achieve the country’s sustainability objectives. We thank Bee’ah for its support and provision of a more environmentally responsible fuel that will allow us to reduce our carbon emissions and improve our environmental performance. With this agreement and other ongoing arrangements with Bee’ah and other public and private sector establishments, Sharjah Cement Factory will replace more than 30 per cent of fossil fuel with alternative fuels," said Pravinchandra Batavia, CEO of Sharjah Cement Factory.

Bee'ah has also launched a biomass facility that generates cleaner fuel from cellulose and carbon-based waste and an alternative raw material facility that turns marine waste into an alternative fuel for cement and papermill factories. The company, in partnership with Masdar, is also set to launch the first waste-to-energy plant in the region by 2021. As a result, Sharjah’s waste diversion rate is expected to rise to 100 per cent.

