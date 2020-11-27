Shiva Cement awards thyssenkrupp Industries India a 4000tpd kiln line project

thyssenkrupp Industries India has won a EUR22m contract from Shiva Cement (JSW Cement Ltd) for a 4000tpd kiln line in Odisha, India.

Vivek Bhatta, MD and CEO of thyssenkrupp Industries India, said: “ We are delighted to have won the trust of Shiva Cement for this prestigious order. We are already seeing green shoots and a return to capital investments in the Indian cement industry.”

VN Balasubramanian, ement director of thyssenkrupp Industries India, said: “This order received from Shiva Cement is of utmost importance to us considering its expansion plans in the Indian cement sector. We are glad to share all the core equipment from the storage yard to clinker cooling will be supplied by thyseenkrupp for this project. It includes state-of-the-art equipment such as quadrupole® for coal grinding and a new-generation polytrack® cooler. “

According to Mr Manoj Rustago, Whole time Director of Shiva Cement, India and Head of Business Strategy and Projects at JSW cement, “We are pleased to associate with thyssenkrupp Industries India for our prestigious project at Shiva Cement. We have aggressive expansion plans for the east region of India for which the project at Shiva cement is strategically aligned. This is our first association with thyssenkrupp and we are optimistic that their state-of-the-art German technology shall meet our expectations.”

