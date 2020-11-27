Lucky Cement orders dual-fuel engines from Wärtsilä

27 November 2020

Pakistan’s Lucky Cement has signed a contract with Wärtsilä for the supply of a combined cycle power plant with additional engine generating sets for its plant in Pezu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



The facility is already equipped with 10 dual-fuel engines, supplied by Wärtsilä.



"With new cement lines installed, an additional three Wärtsilä 34DF dual-fuel engines, each with an output of 10MW, have been ordered to provide the additional power required for the power plant without grid connection," said the supplier.

The first engine is being delivered this month and is expected to be fully operational by January 2021. The two remaining engines will be delivered by March 2021 and fully operational in May 2021.

"In addition to the engines, the Wärtsilä scope includes waste heat recovery boilers needed to produce the steam, which in turn will power the steam turbines for electricity generation in combined cycle mode," added Wärtsilä.

Published under