LafargeHolcim launch water-resistant cement in Bangladesh

30 November 2020

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh has launched its Holcim Water project, a customised solution of water-resistant cement for the local cement market.



The specially-designed cement reduces capillary action by resisting the permeation of water to make the product damp and seepage resistant.



"This product has been developed through continuous consumer engagement, research and understanding of the damaging impact of water on houses," said Rajesh Surana, CEO of LafargeHolcim Bangladesh.

Published under