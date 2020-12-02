Dominican Republic cement industry targets 33% carbon reduction by 2030

ICR Newsroom By 02 December 2020

The cement industry in the Dominican Republic will target a 33 per cent reduction of its carbon emissions by 2030 as it continues the implementation of best practices available for the mitigation of greenhouse gases impacts.



The Dominican Association of Portland Cement Producers (ADOCEM) has published its Cement Roadmap, which presents an action plan to lower the sector’s carbon footprint by 2030.



The cement industry’s reduction potential in terms of industrial processes and energy use, is estimated at 11 per cent in addition to the 22 per cent achieved in 2014, according to ADOCEM President, Adriano Brunetti.



The road map focusses on actions such as the use of waste as alternative fuel source and renewable energy sources, improvements in energy efficiency and reduce the content of clinker in cement. In addition, the industry aims to deploy emerging technologies and consider the research and innovation that will be key to meeting carbon emission goals in 2030-50. Furthermore, reforestation programmes will be extended to increase the size of carbon sinks in the republic.



However, Mr Brunetti emphasised that reducing the absolute level of emissions will only be possible through significant efforts by all sectors of society.

