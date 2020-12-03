Mondi set to open Colombian plant in January

Mondi is expected to open a new paper bag plant in Cartagena, Colombia, in January 2021. It will be the company’s first in South America.



South America is home to more than 250 cement plants, requiring 2bn cement bags per year, according to a press release.

"Our global network already includes 39 plants across 22 countries. We are excited to be expanding our footprint to Colombia, helping us to provide innovative, sustainable and customer-focused paper packaging solutions to customers in South America who share our commitment to quality," said Claudio Fedalto, COO of Paper Bags, Mondi.

