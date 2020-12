Production resumes at Sindri plant following protest

03 December 2020

Production at ACC’s cement factory in Sindri, India, resumed on Tuesday with a police presence, a day after a clash between protesting villagers and police.

The protestors had blocked the entrance of the factory and were demanding jobs for the locals in the factory, according to The Times of India.

As many as 11 people were reportedly arrested on Monday and sent to judicial custody.

