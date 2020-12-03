Aker Carbon Capture and Man Energy Services agree CCS and waste heat agreement

Aker Carbon Capture and Man Energy Services have signed an agreement to develop energy-efficient compression solutions for carbon capture and storage (CCS) applications with heat recovery.

With CCS, captured CO 2 is compressed before being liquefied and transported to a permanent storage location. The two companies aim to develop carbon capture solutions that require less energy. The transfer of heat is key for CO 2 -capture plants' improved, overall power-consumption with MAN Energy Solutions able to recover heat from its compression systems. Hence, the steam generated will cover nearly 50 per cent of the power demand for Aker Carbon Capture's plant.



The technology cooperation agreement will run for seven years and forms the basis for project deliveries to carbon capture plants. Solutions will be applicable for large facilities, such as the HeidelbergCement Norcem cement plant in Brevik, Norway, where Aker Carbon Capture will deliver a carbon capture plant using the company’s patented and HSE-friendly CCS technology.

