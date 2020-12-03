LafargeHolcim to invest CHF100m in Indian WHR projects

03 December 2020

LafargeHolcim has announced a CHF100m (US$111.84m) investment in India for waste heat recovery systems. The investment will be completed across six sites over the next two years, as part of the group’s net zero roadmap.

"On our net zero journey, we set ourselves an ambitious scope 2 target. I am very excited to see India leading the way by investing CHF100m in waste heat recovery. This major step forward builds on our procurement teams’ work in renewable energy," said Magali Anderson, chief sustainability officer.

As part of its net zero roadmap, LafargeHolcim aims to reduce its scope 2 emissions by 65 per cent by 2030, compared to its 2018 baseline. This objective will be delivered through a number of measures, from waste heat recovery to investing in renewable energy. It is also actively partnering with power producers worldwide to install renewable energy facilities across its sites and increase its share of renewable energy.

For example, LafargeHolcim installed wind turbines at its Paulding plant in the USA that eliminates at least 9000tpa of CO 2 . In Argentina over 30 per cent of electricity comes from renewable sources. Most recently in Leffe, Belgium, the company is setting up a wind power plant that will supply more than 75 per cent of its quarry’s electricity.

