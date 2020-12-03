Start-up of Scheuch's new baghouse at SCG Siam Cement

03 December 2020

Siam Cement Group's (SCG) KK5 project in Thailand is now fully assembled. The project sees the commissioning of a new Scheuch bag filter.

The leakage test and the precoating was carried out at the start of November 2020, after which the plant went into operation for dust filtration of approximately 1,000,000m3/h exhaust air from the cement kiln.



The new bathhouse replaces the existing electrostatic precipitator. The conversion of the next production line, KK6, will take place immediately, also with Scheuch technology and executed by EPS Eco Plant Services as EPC supplier.

