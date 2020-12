Birla Corp to raise INR1.5bn through NCDs

04 December 2020

India’s Birla Corp is set to raise around INR1.5bn (US$20.3m) through secured unlisted redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

As such, the company has approved the allotment of 1500 NCDs worth INR10,00,000 each, on a private placement basis.

