Azerbaijan records modest fall in cement production

07 December 2020

Azerbaijan produced building materials worth AZN614.7m (US$361.6m) between January-October 2020, up 26.4 per cent YoY, according to the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee.

Cement production fell 1.2 per cent YoY to 2.8Mt, while production of ready-mixed concrete grew 5.1 per cent to 1.57Mt.

Most of the construction work during the first 10 months of the year accounted for primary construction, reconstruction and expansion work.

