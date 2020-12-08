Hazemag supplies NCC Northern Cement with two new crushers

Hazemag Systems Gmbh has supplied two crushers to NCC Northern Cement Corp in Philippines in partnership with our local partner PrinceACE Corp.

In September 2020 Hazemag Systems received an order from San Miguel Northern Cement Inc for the delivery of two Hazemag Roller Crushers HRC 1230. The two roller crushers are designed for 800tph of shale, silica and pozzolan for Line A. With a dimension of approximately 8857mm length, 6477mm width and 2222mm height the roller crushers are one of Hazemag’s largest range of crushers weighting 90t each.

