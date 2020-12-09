CDP maintains HeidelbergCement's A list emissions rating

09 December 2020

The global environmental non-profit organisation CDP has once again recognised the activities of HeidelbergCement as one of the world’s leading companies in cutting emissions, mitigating climate risks and developing the low-carbon economy. HeidelbergCement could maintain its position on the CDP Climate Change A List from the previous year and remains leading in the cement sector.

"The solid A rating from CDP that we've received for the second year in a row recognises our huge efforts on the way to significantly reduce our emissions," says Dr Dominik von Achten, chairman of the Managing Board of HeidelbergCement. "Our ambitious reduction targets set for 2025 and the commitment to achieve CO 2 neutrality latest by 2050 are the basis of all our actions."



By 2025 the company aims to reduce specific net CO 2 emissions to below 525kg/t of cementitious material. This figure corresponds to a 30 per cent reduction compared to 1990 and had previously only been targeted for 2030. The company has also committed itself to offer carbon-neutral concrete by 2050 at the latest.

