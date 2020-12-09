Cemex launches Vertua® in Mexico

Cemex SAB de CV has announced that its Vertua® low-carbon and net-zero products are now available in Mexico after a successful introduction in Europe.
The Vertua® range of products has been developed by Cemex's Research and Development Centre in Switzerland and is part of the company's components to reach net-zero CO2 concrete for all products and geographies by 2050.
Since 1 December 2020, Vertua® has been available in Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Cancun, Tijuana, León, Querétaro, Puebla, Mérida and Mazatlán and will gradually be introduced to the rest of the country.
