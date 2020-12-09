Veolia signs contract to co-process wind turbine blades

09 December 2020

GE Renewable Energy has signed a multi-year agreement with Veolia North America (VNA) to recycle blades removed from its US-based onshore wind turbines during upgrades and repowering efforts.



VNA is expected to process the blades for use as a raw material and fuel for cement production. Similar recycling processes in Europe have been proven to be effective at a commercial scale.



As a part of the agreement, the blades will be shredded at VNA’s processing facility in Missouri and then used as a replacement for coal, sand and clay at cement manufacturing facilities across the US.



On average, almost 90 per cent of the blade material by weight will be used for cement production, according to WPED. A single blade that weighs 7t enables the kiln to avoid consuming nearly 5t of coal, 2.7t of silica, 1.9t of limestone and nearly a tonne of additional mineral-based raw materials.

