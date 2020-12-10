CemNet.com » Cement News » CCI starts investigation into Ambuja and ACC

CCI starts investigation into Ambuja and ACC

CCI starts investigation into Ambuja and ACC
10 December 2020


The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has initiated an investigation against ACC and Ambuja Cements and other cement companies in the country regarding alleged anti-competitive behaviour, according to regulatory filings.

"ACC is of the firm view that it has acted and continues to act in compliance with competition laws and we are fully cooperating with the investigation and providing all necessary information to the authorities. ACC has a long-standing commitment to fair competition as reflected in its Code of Business Conduct," said ACC in a statement.

In a separate filing, Ambuja Cements released a similarly-worded statement.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: ACC Ambuja Cements India Indian sub-continent Competition Commission of India 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com