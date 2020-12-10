Taiwan's producers see fall in November revenue

10 December 2020

Taiwan Cement Corp has reported a 6.8 per cent YoY decline in revenue for November to TWD10.89bn (US$385.81m) from TWD11.68bn in the year-ago period. In the January-November period, revenue fell 6.4 per cent YoY to TWD103.4bn.

Elsewhere in the country, Asia Cement Corp’s revenue was down one per cent to TWD7.92bn from TWD8bn in November 2019. In the first 11 months of the year, revenue fell 13.9 per cent YoY to TWD69.9bn from TWD81.2bn.

Hsing Ta Cement also posted a 17.4 per cent dip in November revenue to TWD719.1m, compared to TWD870.65m in the year-ago period. Sales in the 11M20 were down 5.7 per cent YoY to TWD6.72bn from TWD7.13bn.

Universal Cement Corp saw its November revenue fall largely in line with the previous year, reaching TWD488.5m from TWD493.4m. In January-November 2020, revenue climbed 7.1 per cent YoY to TWD4.87bn from TWD4.55bn.

