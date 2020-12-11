Mega construction projects boost Bangladesh's cement demand

The long-awaited Padma Bridge is nearing its completion after the final span of the 'dream bridge' was installed almost six years after the construction work began in Bangladesh. The bridge’s construction and five other megaprojects have stimulated growth in the country’s construction and cement industry.

The Director of Brand Marketing of Abdul Khair Group, Naushad Chowdhury, and the Director of Operations of Shah Cement Industries Ltd, Hafiz Sikander, have announced that the Shah Cement brand has been a proud partner in shaping these projects, which include the 2.4GWe Rooppur Nuclear Power plant, Padma Bridge, the grain silo at Mongla Port, Matarbari Power plant and the Akhter Uz Zaman Flyover.

Shah Cement was launched in 2002, and is the largest cement producing plant in Bangladesh with a cement capacity of 10Mta. The facility underwent significant expansion in 2018 when 4Mta of new capacity was added to meet growing cement demand.

The country's construction sector has registered more than double growth over the last decade.

According to the Bangladesh Cement Manufacturers Association (BCMA), the industry total cement production capacity sector is 65Mta, out of which 35Mta are being used. The annual growth rate of the cement industry was 10-12 per cent before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the lockdown has slowed the growth rate to an estimated 3-6 per cent.

