Cementir launches FUTURECEM™ with up to 30% lower carbon emissions

11 December 2020

On 1 January 2021, Cementir will begin distributing the cement of the future, named FUTURECEM™, which has a carbon footprint that is up to 30 per cent lower compared to regular cement. Cementir herlads the launch of the patented FUTURECEM™ technology as a significant contribution to both the green transition of Cementir Group and the construction industry in general.

FUTURECEM™ is a new grey cement innovated by the group's research and development department in Aalborg, Denmark, in close collaboration with its Danish subsidiary, Aalborg Portland. It allows for more than 35 per cent of the energy intensive clinker in cement to be replaced by limestone and calcined clay. This combination of materials provides a more sustainable, high grade cement with up to 30 per cent lower carbon footprint compared to regular Portland cement. The low carbon benefits of FUTURECEM™ have also been achieved without compromising strength and quality, says Cementir.

"FUTURECEM™ is a giant step on the way towards more sustainable cement production. This is immensely important if we are to achieve our sustainability goals at Cementir Group, but it is also an important contribution to the green transition of the concrete and construction industries in general. Thanks to the efforts of our research and development department in Aalborg, we are ready to begin distributing the FUTURECEM™ technology in Denmark and soon other subsidiaries in Europe will follow," says Chief Sales, Marketing and Commercial Development Officer at Cementir Holding NV, Michele Di Marino.

"By launching FUTURECEM™, we have reached an important milestone in our innovation and sustainability efforts, but we are not done. Currently, we are incorporating the technology to more cement types in our product range. This includes white cement, and we have already introduced two white UHPC (ultra-high performance concrete, edit.) premix types with FUTURECEM™ technology," Mr Di Marino concludes.

FUTURECEM™ is the result of several research and development projects since 2008, culminating with the Green Concrete II project that was supported by Innovation Fund Denmark and was backed by several companies, public institutions and knowledge centres.

