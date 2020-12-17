Cemex España increases ownership in Cemex Latam Holdings

Cemex España SA is increasing its shareholdings in Cemex Latam Holdings SA (CLH), which is listed on the Colombian stock exchange, from 73.16 per cent to 92.6 per cent of CLH's paid and outstanding shares.

This completes the tender offer made by Cemex España for all outstanding ordinary shares in CLH directed to all shareholders at a purchase price of COP3250 (US$0.95) per ordinary share. 108,337,613 ordinary shares were validated in the tender offer for an aggregate amount of COP352bn (US$102.9m.

The offer will simplify and strengthen Cemex’s overall capital structure by further consolidating its indirect interest in CLH.

