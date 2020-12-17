Karamoja cement plant proposed by Ugandan presidential candidate

The Forum for Democratic Change government, in Uganda, will construct a cement factory in Karamoja Sub-region if elected into power, Mr Patrick Amuriat Oboi, the party’s presidential candidate, has said.

Mr Amuriat, who is campaigning in the sub-region, said while Karamoja has a wealth of minerals, the current regime has deliberately refused to construct factories there and preferred to transport the raw minerals to other regions.

"I will make sure my government constructs a lime and cement factory in Karamoja so that people here can be employed in the industries. We shall also pass a policy where 80 per cent of the labour force in the cement industry comes from the local population," Mr Amuriat said.

"Museveni has constructed two cement factories in Tororo and is transporting your minerals from here to the industries while you get nothing from your minerals. This time you must vote the key so that it will unlock wealth for you in this region," he told people in Nakapiripirit’s Town Council.

