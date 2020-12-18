Cementir Holding NV is awarded B rating from Carbon Disclosure Project

18 December 2020

Cementir Holding NV has been awarded a ‘B’ rating from Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), recognising its actions to mitigate climate change and its significant commitment to a low-carbon economy. This result represents a strong improvement from previous ‘F’ rating and puts Cementir amongst the top players in the cement industry and much better than the average company, considering a CDP European and Global average rating of ‘C’.

"We are proud to be recognised for our efforts to address climate change," said Francesco Caltagirone Jr, CEO and chairman of Cementir Holding NV. "We will continue to seek out new ways to minimise our environmental impact and reach our goals of CO 2 emissions reduction."

CDP is a non-profit organisation widely recognised as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency, ranking companies worldwide on a scale from a minimum of ‘F’ to a maximum of ‘A’. The ‘B rating indicates that the company is taking “coordinated actions” on climate change issues.

Published under