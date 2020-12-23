Spain’s cement sector targets 43% emissions reduction by 2030

ICR Newsroom By 23 December 2020

The Spanish cement industry has set a target to reduce its carbon emissions by 43 per cent throughout its entire value chain by 2030 when compared with the 1990 baseline, according the sector’s “Roadmap of the Spanish cement industry to achieve climate neutrality in 2050”. The target sets an intermediate objective to achieving climate neutrality by 2050. To date the sector has reduced carbon emissions by 27 per cent since 1990.

To achieve this goal, Spanish cement association Oficemen has designed a strategy in line with the European Green Deal and which is based on the “5C Approach” – Clinker, Cemnet, Concrete, Construction and (re)Carbonation. The roadmap also analyses the key technologies that will enable this, as well as the necessary support from public administrations to drive this transformation, over the next 30 years.

"In the context of recovery from the pandemic, it is important that sectors such as cement strategically position themselves and align with the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (2021-2030) to address the main challenges we face as a country and help achieve the objectives outlined in the Long-Term Decarbonization Strategy of the Government of Spain, which sets the path to achieve climate neutrality in our country by 2050,” explained the country’s Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán.

