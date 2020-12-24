Al Karama announces prequalifiers for Carthage Cement

Al Karama Holding has published the list of prequalified candidates in the sale of the majority stake of Tunisia-based Carthage Cement.



It includes domestic companies such as Madja Tunisia SA, Les Ciments Artificiels Tunisiens SA and Société des Ciments de Gabès SA as well as overseas cement producers such as SECIL (Portugal), Cemolins International SLU (Spain), and the consortium of M Boureima Ouedraogo (Burkina Faso) and Petrolcem srl (Italy).



Al Karama Holding launched a call for expressions of interest for the sale of a 58.2-78 per cent majority share in the capital of Carthage Cement.

