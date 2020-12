New 1Mta cement plant to enter Paraguay's market

30 December 2020

The cement plant Cementos Concepcion (Cecon) is currently under construction in Paraguay and is designed to produce over 1Mta from June 2022, when it is due to begin operations.

Cecon recently launched an investment vehicle of over US$200m (EUR163.18m) to finance the project. Cecon already has two concrete factories in Limpio. The new cement unit is set to eliminate the country's cement deficit.

