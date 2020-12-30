Mfamosing plant is presented with MANCAP product quality certificates

30 December 2020

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has presented the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) product quality certificates to Lafarge Africa Plc, Nigeria's operations.

The presentation comes after products from the company's Mfamosing plant satisfactorily met confirmatory and standardisation requirements set by SON.

While presenting the certificates, Mallam Farouk A Salim, Director General of SON, said: "Lafarge products at the Mfamosing plant were awarded the SON prestigious quality mark because they have met the prescribed requirements following the outcome of series of MANCAP inspections to the company and corroborative and extensive analyses."

The Mfamosing plant is a modern production facility sited in Cross River State with an annual cement production capacity of 5Mt. Established in 2002, as United Cement Company Nigeria (UNICEM) Ltd, the plant's product portfolio has been expanded to offer customers two cement products catering for general purpose and specialised applications.

