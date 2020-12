Reel International acquires FLSmidth Hamburg

31 December 2020

France’s Reel International, which specialises in industrial lifting equipment, has announced the acquisition of FLSmidth Hamburg GmbH.

FLSmidth Hamburg, operating under the Möller brand, installs and maintains complex handling equipment for the energy, cement and aluminium industries.

The company will be integrated into the French group on 1 January 2021, and will operate as Reel Möller GmbH.

