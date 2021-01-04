Manufacturers to offer discounted cement for Nigerian housing project

04 January 2021

Nigeria’s cement manufacturers have agreed to discount cement prices for the construction of houses under the federal government’s Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP).



"They have agreed to give cement for this project at a considerable discount which is a very helpful thing to do and we really commend and thank them for the contributions they are making, it is a very patriotic thing on their part. They also see the importance of this Mass Housing Programme," said Yemi Osinbajo, the country's vice president.



Under the ESP, around 300,000 houses will be built for low-income earning Nigerians.

Published under