Coal prices force up cement hikes in northern Pakistan

04 January 2021

Persistent price hikes for cement in nothern Pakistan have resulted from higher coal prices. Cement prices in north Pakistan rose by PKR10 (US$0.062), to reach retail prices of PKR565-570/bag from 31 December 2020.

“The increase in cement prices comes on the back of a significant rise in international coal prices over the past two months, as per our channel checks,” said Shankar Talreja, Topline Securities deputy head of research.

Between October 2020 and January 2021, coal prices have risen from US$60/t to to US$90/t free on board (FOB).

Published under