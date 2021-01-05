Holcim (Belgium) NV takes over Givet quarry

ICR Newsroom By 05 January 2021

Holcim (Belgium) NV takes over the quarry of Givet in the Ardennes department, northeastern France.



The Givet quarry has an exploitation licence of 1Mta. It is located on the banks of the River Meuse with a loading quay and direct entry to the production site. It also has good connections to the rail network.



The acquisition will enable the company to strengthen its offer of aggregates for the production of concrete, develop its sales in northern France and drive its sustainability programme.







Published under