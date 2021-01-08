Holcim Philippines releases a new dry mortar

08 January 2021

Holcim Philippines Inc has developed a new multipurpose mortar product that is a dry-mix solution for high-quality walls, floors and tile building projects. Called Holcim Multifix, the product combines sand and cement enhanced with polymer that can be activated by adding water.



Multifix is produced in the company's dry-mix plant, removing the need for masons to combine materials on site. Being factory-produced also significantly reduces wastage of building materials such as sand, thus making the product more environmentally-friendly, Holcim noted.

The product will be initially available as 25kg bags in select locations in Luzon by December and introduced in Mindanao in the 1Q21.

