Solidia Technologies is named as a Global Cleantech 100 company

08 January 2021

Cleantech Group has named Solidia Technologies® as a 2021 Global Cleantech 100 company for the fourth year in a row. The Global Cleantech 100 list recognises companies that are best positioned to contribute to a more digitised, decarbonised and resource-efficient future.

"We are thrilled to be recognised as a Global Cleantech 100 Company for a fourth year as we continue bringing one of the world’s oldest and most ubiquitous industries into the 21st century with digitalsation and production technologies that can move the needle on carbon quickly for the planet," said Solidia CEO, Tom Schuler. "We have taken a very complex technology and made it simple, not only to ease adoption around the world, but also to provide the construction and building materials industries a real competitive edge, with immediate cost savings, improved production, and superior product performance that make embracing sustainable innovation a smart business move."

