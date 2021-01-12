Inform appoints four new co-CEOs to further company expansion

Inform has announced four new co-CEOs to join Adrian Weiler, the company's CEO since 1986, who continues in his leadership role. Dr Andreas Meyer, Matthias Berlit, Peter Frerichs and Dr Jörg Herbers have assumed their new roles effective 1 January 2021.

Inform develops software for the optimisation of business processes using digital decision making based on artificial intelligence and operations research. In addition to ensuring continuity in its customer and employee relations, the extended management team will pave the way for Inform's accelerated development in the areas of innovation, internationalisation, and human resources management.



"Sustainability in terms of organic growth, as well as trusting relationships with customers and employees, has always been regarded as an important value of Inform," says Dr Andreas Meyer, who will be responsible for the area of internationalsation, among other things.

Other focus topics for the coming years are the further expansion of international activities, for example, in North America, Australia and Asia, and the further development of agile work and management models at Inform.

