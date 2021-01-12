Breedon appoints Managing Director of GB Contracting

12 January 2021

Breedon Group has appointed James Haluch as managing director of its GB Contracting business. He will join in March and will report to the group's chief executive.

Mr Haluch has been MD of Highways & Waste Collections at Amey for the last five years. In all, he has nearly 30 years' experience in the contracting and highway services industry, including senior positions with Mouchel and EM (Kier) Highway Services, where he established and led the strategic highways business.

Pat Ward, Breedon's Group CEO, commented: "This key appointment reflects our commitment to grow our contracting business on the back of our enhanced asphalt footprint following the acquisition and integration of the former Cemex assets."

Published under