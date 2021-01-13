Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies signs low-carbon cement supply agreement

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has signed a partnership contract with French property developer Ouest Réalisations.

From 2021 and for the next five years, Hoffmann Green will supply Ouest Réalisations with its clinker-free low-carbon cement resulting from H-UKR technology for the construction of collective housing and commercial buildings. This amounts to a total volume of 75,000m3 of concrete manufactured by concrete plants distributing Hoffmann Green cement, equivalent to 20,000-30,000t of cement.

Hoffmann Green’s low-carbon cement will be used within the framework of the construction of the four-story 103-apartment 'La Croix Blanche' senior citizens' residence in Les Sables d’Olonne, which has already begun and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

Ouest Réalisations will also use Hoffmann Green cement within the framework of the 'Batignolles 2025' project, the Nantes region’s largest private home and commercial building construction project. This large-scale new mixed-use development covering 12ha will include 700 homes, as well as schools, training centres and businesses. Work is expected to begin in early 2021.

