CalPortland's Rillito plant receives EPA Energy Star certification

14 January 2021

CalPortland's cement plant in Rillito, Arizona, USA, has earned the US Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Energy Star certification. Facility certification signifies that the industrial plant performs in the top 25 per cent of similar facilities nationwide for energy efficiency and meets strict energy efficiency performance levels set by the EPA. This is the ninth consecutive (2012-20) year that the Rillito plant has earned the Energy Star, reflecting a legacy of continued energy savings.

Earning Energy Star certification highlights CalPortland's status of operating within the highest level of performance of the top 25 per cent of cement plants in the nation with regards to energy performance. The company has improved its energy performance by managing energy strategically across the entire organisation and by making cost-effective improvements to its plant.

CalPortland is receiving this Energy Star certification in recognition for its commitment to high-level leadership in energy management throughout the company as well as demonstrating efficiency at the Rillito facility. Some of the key accomplishments for certification included:

• Replacing two preheater tower cyclones with a new CalPortland design that improved heat exchange and efficiency and is expected to save over US$800,000/year.

• Installing new high-efficiency belting for a 3.5-mile quarry belt conveyor (seven miles of belting)

• Replacing the kiln baghouse process fan and all dust collector bags in that baghouse which lowered differential pressure and substantially improved energy efficiency.

• Increasing the plant's focus on energy efficiency by expanding its energy team, conducting more frequent energy meetings and communicating energy efficiency best practices throughout the plant.

