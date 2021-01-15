Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe diversifies product range

15 January 2021

Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe (LafargeHolcim group) has completed crucial test runs on a multi-million-dollar dry mortar plant as it aims to turn into a multi-product operation.

Lafarge has also entered the tile adhesives range and several allied products to complement the cement operation, which faces stiff competition from imports and stronger domestic peers.

The firm has mostly relied on cement production at its decades-old operation in Harare. However, Lafarge said its dry mortar factory upgrade now positioned the business among the largest manufacturers of tile adhesives in the country.

"As the country pursues import substitution and growing the local economy, Lafarge remains committed to pursuing an aggressive growth strategy around growing the core cement business while innovating around new higher margin product lines," Lafarge Zimbabwe said in a statement.

"Before the close of 2020, Lafarge signed a supply contract for a vertical cement mill, an investment which will see the company double its cement milling capacity and improve its latitude to widen its cement product offering. Civil works for the installation of this equipment begin this month," said Lafarge.

Published under